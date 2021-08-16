St. Thomas GOP chairwoman arrested in trafficking case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - The chairwoman of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans has been arrested on suspicion of recruiting minors for a sex trafficking ring.

19-year-old Gisela Castro Medina was arrested Thursday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s website said she was a fugitive from the FBI in Minnesota and wanted on conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

The Minnesota College Republicans said in a news release that she was arrested along with Minnesota Republican activist Anton “Tony” Lazzaro.

He’s been indicted on multiple federal counts, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and obstruction of justice.

