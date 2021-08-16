Your Photos
Teenager in custody after allegedly crashing stolen vehicle(KEYC)
By Dion Cheney
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - A 14-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle in a St. Cloud train yard.

Police responded to a robbery report early Friday morning.

A man told officers three males had assaulted him and stolen his vehicle.

Officers on the scene received a report of a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle’s description swerving all over the road. Police chased the vehicle, breaking off once due to high speeds, before pursuing it into a train yard.

The vehicle crashed and caught fire.

Police doused the flames and removed the boy from the vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital and could face charges that include driving under the influence.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

