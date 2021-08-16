Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Trial date set for man accused of stabbing wife to death

Trial date set for man accused of stabbing wife to death
Trial date set for man accused of stabbing wife to death(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - A Woodbury man accused of stabbing his wife while six children were upstairs watching TV will stand trial this spring.

Washington County District Judge Juanita Freemen scheduled 40-year-old McKinley Phillips’ trial to start April 11.

She anticipates the proceedings will last about a week.

Phillips faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with the June 25 death of his wife, Shevon.

According to court documents, Phillips allegedly stabbed her in the basement while the children, ages five to 15, were watching TV upstairs, then fled the state on a Greyhound bus. He was captured on the bus near Tomah, Wisconsin, on June 26.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Hagedorn is a 2nd-term member of Congress representing Minnesota's First Congressional...
Rep. Hagedorn responds to campaign donor’s indictment
Which is something Johnson and his mother Tonya Collins will never forget
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputy shows heroism
Three-year-old girl dead in accidental Cass County shooting
Three-year-old girl dead in accidental Cass County shooting
The Eagle Lake Expos qualified for their first-ever state tournament birth with a dominant...
Townball: Eagle Lake’s young core steps up for first-ever state tournament birth
Hundreds of Faribault County residents to be connected to fiber optic Internet
Hundreds of Faribault County residents to be connected to fiber optic Internet

Latest News

Car-to-car shooting leads to homicide in Minneapolis
Car-to-car shooting leads to homicide in Minneapolis
St. Thomas GOP chairwoman arrested in trafficking case
St. Thomas GOP chairwoman arrested in trafficking case
Teenager in custody after allegedly crashing stolen vehicle
Teenager in custody after allegedly crashing stolen vehicle
At this point, there is no changing what will happen in the next couple of months
The drought changing the natural course of fall