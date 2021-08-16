Trial date set for man accused of stabbing wife to death

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - A Woodbury man accused of stabbing his wife while six children were upstairs watching TV will stand trial this spring.

Washington County District Judge Juanita Freemen scheduled 40-year-old McKinley Phillips’ trial to start April 11.

She anticipates the proceedings will last about a week.

Phillips faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with the June 25 death of his wife, Shevon.

According to court documents, Phillips allegedly stabbed her in the basement while the children, ages five to 15, were watching TV upstairs, then fled the state on a Greyhound bus. He was captured on the bus near Tomah, Wisconsin, on June 26.

