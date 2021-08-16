Vaccine clinics available at Minnesota State University, Mankato campus beginning Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Free on-campus vaccine clinics for students and staff at Minnesota State University, Mankato start Tuesday.

The first clinic is Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in room CSU 245.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online.

MSU, Mankato will require employees to be vaccinated starting Sept. 8th.

The fall semester starts on Aug. 23rd.

For all clinic dates and to sign up for appointments, click here.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.