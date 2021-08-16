Your Photos
Walz extends vaccine reward initiative

(Source: KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday that Minnesota is extending its $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program by one week through Aug. 22.

Any Minnesotan who receives their first COVID-19 vaccine through Aug. 22 can submit a request for a $100 Visa gift card.

Since Aug. 4, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have submitted reward requests.

For more information on how to submit a request, click here.

