Walz extends vaccine reward initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday that Minnesota is extending its $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program by one week through Aug. 22.

Any Minnesotan who receives their first COVID-19 vaccine through Aug. 22 can submit a request for a $100 Visa gift card.

Since Aug. 4, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have submitted reward requests.

For more information on how to submit a request, click here.

