Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wild sign forward Kevin Fiala to $5.1 million, one-year deal

FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala skates during...
FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala skates during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Fla.(Chris O'Meara | AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed Kevin Fiala to a $5.1 million, one-year contract.

The team announced the deal with the 25-year-old Swiss forward on Monday.

Fiala had 20 goals and 20 assists in 50 games last season with the Wild, leading the team with five game-winning goals and 41 takeaways. He has 101 points in 133 games over two-plus seasons since Minnesota acquired him from Nashville for Mikael Granlund just before the 2019 trade deadline.

Fiala has 91 goals and 198 points since the Predators drafted him No. 11 overall in 2014.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this point, there is no changing what will happen in the next couple of months
The drought changing the natural course of fall
Three-year-old girl dead in accidental Cass County shooting
Three-year-old girl dead in accidental Cass County shooting
Rep. Hagedorn is a 2nd-term member of Congress representing Minnesota's First Congressional...
Rep. Hagedorn responds to campaign donor’s indictment
Car-to-car shooting leads to homicide in Minneapolis
Car-to-car shooting leads to homicide in Minneapolis
Hennepin County judge orders rewording of Minneapolis police ballot question
Hennepin County judge orders rewording of Minneapolis police ballot question

Latest News

The Gusties are coming off a 7-3 overall record in 2019.
Gustavus football sets the bar high for 2021
The Eagle Lake Expos qualified for their first-ever state tournament birth with a dominant...
Townball: Eagle Lake’s young core steps up for first-ever state tournament birth
Participants compete in table tennis at the 2021 Minnesota's Senior Games Thursday, Aug. 12,...
Minnesota Senior Games kick off in Mankato
Minnesota Senior Games kick off in Mankato