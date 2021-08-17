Burning restrictions expanded across Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As of today, August 17th, 2021, burning restrictions have expended across central and northern Minnesota where intensifying drought has elevated the potential for devastating wildfires. This comes two days after a wildfire broke out near Greenwood Lake in the Superior National Forest. The Greenwood Lake wildfire has now spread to over 2,000 acres and officials say it is not expected to be contained for another 7 to 10 days.

14 counties, marked by red, are now under a no open burn. This means all campfires and recreational fires are banned on public and private land, no fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits, prescribed burning is prohibited on private lands, and the use of welding devices and other torches are prohibited when in proximity to combustible vegetation. This does exclude tribal trust land.

Additional counties in central and northern Minnesota are under a no open burn and restricted (agency approved permits only). Counties under these restrictions are marked orange or orange with red slashes. Under these restrictions closely attended campfires are allowed on non-DNR-managed lands in an established fire rings with an occupied home, cabin, campground, or resort. Campfires are not allowed on dispersed, remote, or back country camps on all lands. Campfires are also prohibited on any DNR-manged lands with or without a fire ring within all campsites, cabins, picnic and other day-use areas.

Allowed in all restricted areas are Gas and propane camping stoves. Gas and charcoal grills are also allowed at occupied homes, cabins, and resorts and must be in devices designed for grilling.

Residents within or near the higher restrictions are encouraged to use extreme caution with any activity where heat or sparks could start wildfires.

The weeks end weather looks to improve some of the ongoing fire threat as relative humidity increases, temperatures drop and rain chances increase.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.