Events planned to commemorate 159th anniversary of U.S.-Dakota War

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — This week marks 159 years since the U.S.-Dakota War, a battle that largely shaped Minnesota as we know it today.

“We also lost the rich culture of the Dakota and the impact that it would have had on the fabric on the development of the community,” stated Kathleen Backer, executive director of the Brown County Historical Society.

In the years leading up to the 1862 conflict, Dakota tribes agreed to several treaties with the U.S. government, exchanging land for food, goods and money. But, in the thick of the Civil War, the government fell behind on its promises.

The Brown County Historical Society Presents U. S. Dakota War Commemoration Week Programs

Fighting began on Aug. 17. Over the next five weeks, a series of raids killed hundreds and forced many into captivity before federal troops stepped in and defeated the Dakota. Later on, military trials sentenced hundreds of Dakota people to death.

“They were found guilty of crimes related to the attacks that started the Dakota War and the Dakota War itself,” Backer added.

That December, 39 were hanged in Mankato, which remains the largest mass hanging in U.S. history.

The Brown County Historical Society is hosting commemorative programming to educate people about the war.

Backer said, “It’s an important piece if you’re looking back at the development of this area and of the state of Minnesota. This is part of that rich history.”

Take a self-guided tour of Fort Ridgely!

Thursday through Sunday, the public can attend guest lectures, tour battle sites, and visit the resting places of those who died in battle.

“The important thing, first of all, is to tell the story as best as we can using primary resources,” explained Backer.

Society leaders said it’s important to keep telling the story of the war.

Backer mentioned, “We keep history alive and keep telling the stories so we don’t recreate the story. Not necessarily that it would be the settlers and the Native Americans, but we have other areas in our society where there is conflict.”

