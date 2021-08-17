Your Photos
Girl Scouts to add new cookie for 2022 season

The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.
The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.(Girl Scouts of the USA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - Girl Scouts are calling all chocolate lovers with a new cookie!

The Girl Scout Cookie lineup is about to get even more decadent with a brand new, brownie-inspired cookie coming out in 2022.

The “Adventurefuls” cookie has caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Along with the new cookie, Girl Scouts USA also announced new cookie business badges.

They will help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own businesses.

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs January through April.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

