Mankato school board votes 5-2 to require masks for students K-8

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato school board voted 5-2 in a special meeting Monday night to require masks for all students kindergarten through eighth grade for the start of the school year.

The vote came at the end of a four-hour long special meeting that packed the Mankato Room of the Intergovernmental Center.

The decision to limit the requirement to K-8 is based on vaccine eligibility. Right now, only Minnesotans 12 and older can get vaccinated.

Though many seventh and eighth graders do qualify for a vaccine at this point, Prairie Winds Middle School and Dakota Meadows Middle School house six graders as well, many of whom are under age 12.

At the meeting, Superintendent Paul Peterson said the mask requirement will end once students under age 12 can be fully vaccinated -- meaning two weeks after those students have time to get both shots.

The standing-room only meeting began with a one hour and forty five minute long open forum, where many parents voiced their *concerns about masks, and asked the school board to vote for them to be optional.

“My thought is, it’s your first day of school. You don’t know anybody, you go into a new building, you don’t know any of the other kids. You go into the classroom and there’s a complete stranger standing there. Their face is covered, you don’t know who that is,” one parent of an incoming kindergartener said.

“What about kids with asthma, special needs, and trauma students? Shouldn’t their parents be able to take a risk/benefit approach to their child wearing a mask?” a parent who says they have multiple kids in the district asked.

“I’m not against masking. I’m against mandating masking,” a parent and spouse of an educator said.

About 10 percent of the parents who spoke tonight did speak in favor of a mask requirement.

Members of the school board said this evening that part of their decision was based on the overwhelming number of emails and phone calls from parents asking for masks to be required for all students.

Board members Jodi Sapp and Christopher Kind were the two that voted no.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.