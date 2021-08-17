Maple River starts fall season with midnight practice

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) -The Maple River Eagles wasted no time starting the fall season with volleyball, tennis and football all getting to work at midnight for the first day of practice.

“It’s a lot of fun, I think it’s a great way to get to know the girls on your team,” said Kayla Berg, Maple River girls’ tennis player.

“This environment really helps the kids work hard and just put in that extra effort,” said Boden Simon, Maple River football player.

Snacks, face paintings and camping out at Heritage Park, that’s how the girls tennis and volleyball teams spent their first day together, celebrating the fact fall sports are back.

“It’s always fun to be goofy, I have no idea what’s on my face right now,” said Ryann Klammer, Maple River volleyball player.

“Being able to be with these girls, it just brings me so much joy, I’m playing with these girls, I’m so excited. It’s just really a good experience. Everyone is so sweet, a great time all around,” said Mackenzie Walters, Maple River girls’ tennis player.

Across town, the football team is under the lights breaking in the gridiron.

For the student athletes, it’s a great way to set the tone for the season.

“Day one, we are definitely where we need to be. We’re on the game field, it’s not like a normal practice,” said Simon.

And unlike 2020, this year returns to a typical fall schedule filled with fans and state tournaments at the end of the season.

“We’re most excited for not having the uncertainty of whether we’re going to play or not,” said Maya Doyen, Maple River senior volleyball player.

Now that the first practice is over for the Eagles it’s time to look ahead to competition.

Girls tennis scrimmages this Thursday while volleyball’s first scrimmage takes place next week.

Then, the Maple River football team gets going with a Thursday night contest to kick-off the season against Jackson County Central September second.

