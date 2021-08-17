MLC football sets out to defend UMAC title

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -College football games are right around the corner and the Martin Luther College Knights are bringing the intensity this fall camp.

We caught up with the two-time defending UMAC champions.

“Don’t be great, don’t be good, be elite, and that’s what we’re striving for every single day,” said Aiden Holien, MLC senior OLB.

Despite missing a season last year due to COVID-19, many key pieces are back from the UMAC champion roster two years ago.

“We only lost three seniors from last year, so we’re going to have a very big senior class this year. Like coach said last night in one of our meetings, this is one of the most experienced group this college has ever had. Because of that, he put together a tough schedule. We’ll find out a lot about ourselves in the first couple of weeks because we know what we’re doing, have experience, but have to see if we can put it together and get a win,” Holien added.

That tough schedule early on includes a date with Saint John’s in week three, and conference play won’t begin until Saturday October second against Greenville for homecoming.

The keys to success for the Knights start up front with the offensive line by establishing the run game.

In an abbreviated schedule this past spring, Martin Luther College averaged almost 375 rushing yards as a team per game.

That attack begins with senior Joshuah Kren who holds the program’s single season and career records for average yards per carry.

The offense looks to run teams into the ground as its done in each of the past three seasons.

“To be successful, everyone has to do their job. Almost everybody on this team knows how to do that, and they want to do their job well,” said Kren.

Martin Luther College begins its quest to advance to a third straight NCAA tournament Saturday, September fourth in the team’s season opener against Concordia-Wisconsin.

