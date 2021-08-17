Pink & Blue Ribbon Foundation Gala to help families facing infertility, infant loss

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local nonprofit is hosting a community-wide gala to support those impacted by reproductive issues and infant loss.

The Pink and Blue Ribbon Foundation is a Mankato-based organization that specializes in helping families facing infertility, pregnancy loss and infant death.

In October, the nonprofit will host its first annual gala at the Kato Ballroom. Attendees will enjoy dinner, entertainment, a silent auction and prizes.

Nicolette Bock, founder of the Pink and Blue Ribbon Foundation, said “We’d love everybody to come out. It’s gonna be a super fun night. We have the dueling pianos. They are Duelly Noted from the Twin Cities coming down, and 100% of the money will be going to the cause, a great cause. People way beyond our community have donated some amazing prizes and time and resources, so there’s a whole lot that you won’t want to miss out on.”

All proceeds will help cover medical bills, counseling services, and living expenses for those in need.

