4 injured in attempt to evade Mankato Public Safety officers

FILE — Four people were injured in a crash in Mankato Wednesday morning.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Four people were injured in a crash in Mankato Wednesday morning.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation around 5:39 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Victory Drive.

The vehicle then fled while the Mankato Public Safety officer was walking toward it.

After driving a short distance, the vehicle attempted a high-speed turn and the 14-year-old driver lost control and crashed into a tree at North Sixth Street and Madison Avenue.

The vehicle caught fire after striking the tree, but it was quickly extinguished.

One suspect attempted to run from the scene but was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Three 14-year-old females and one 17-year-old male were transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The vehicle, a 2002 Chrysler, was reportedly stolen from the city of St. Peter.

The case remains under investigation and requested charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

