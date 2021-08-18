Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Back to school: Dos and don’ts of spending money in college

Cash is tendered at opening of the Superdry store in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, May 9,...
Cash is tendered at opening of the Superdry store in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, May 9, 2012.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — College students are starting to arrive back on campus for the year, and not all of them can easily get a job.

”It’s been pretty tough, we are busy all the time,” said Kenze Coleman, a nursing student at Rasmussen College in Mankato. “I pretty much have a schedule 24/7; studying, homework, trying to work and trying to get all of my social stuff in. I guess I have just learned over time that making a schedule and planning stuff out, it definitely helps.”

But Coleman isn’t the only one who has to juggle a busy schedule and worrying about financials.

“It definitely has come to a point where I have questioned what I am going to do for money,” she added.

Coleman has stayed on top of her budget, which has helped ease the tension.

“I make sure to only spend a certain amount every week, especially with produce. I try not to buy produce in bulk [because] it goes bad so fast. So, what I like to do is buy in bulk from Walmart or Aldi and just kind of live off of that,” explained Coleman.

Budgeting is something that Northwestern Mutual financial planner Justin Fenlon recommends all college students do.

“I think budgeting is key, making sure you know what your fixed monthly expenses are. Also, what your discretionary spending on fun money is really important.”

Fenlon stresses the importance of finding other ways to make sure the monthly bills are covered.

“Income from a job, I think, is fine. Then from there, backfill it with the student loans because again, student loans seem free right now. At some point, we are going to have to pay them back.”

Being a full-time student and saving every penny is hard, but there are ways to get around it.

“[The] financial aid office has a lot of people who are able to kind of give you a process to go through. They can show you the steps and you can also receive money through financial aid,” Coleman explained.

“Cash flow management, again, understanding what your fixed expenses are coming in every single month,” Fenlon said.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato teen faces first-degree murder charges following death of two-year-old
Mankato teen indicted on 1st-degree murder charges
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Wildfire in northeastern Minnesota grows to 1,500 acres
Mankato students in kindergarten through eighth grade will begin the school year with a mask...
Mankato school board votes 5-2 to require masks for students K-8
Ambulance
7-year-old girl dies in go-cart crash in northern Iowa
Eagles wasted no time celebrating the new season.
Maple River starts fall season with midnight practice

Latest News

Eagles soar into 2021 returning all starters
Ariana Valinte, 5, left, puts on a mask as she enters the campus for the first day of school...
Southern Minnesota school districts begin making decisions on masks
Maple River opens the season against Jackson County Central.
Eagles soar into 2021 returning all starters
A football is pictured as players from the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton football team practice...
JWP football opens 2021 season against Fillmore Central