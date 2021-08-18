BLC men’s soccer reports for first day of practice

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Bethany Lutheran College men’s soccer team took the program to new heights this past spring when the Vikings advanced to the program’s first ever UMAC championship game.

“The excitement is that we have new recruits, returning players, so every year it seems like we’re getting better and better,” said Benjamin Phillips, BLC sophomore.

The Vikings reloaded with talent for 2021, and it’s on display at the first day of practice.

“The intensity right off from the first kick of the ball, you could just tell these guys are hungry. We want to achieve things this year, and it all starts in preseason,” said Eirik Hansson, BLC freshman.

Bethany is a dangerous team in the final third, finding a number of ways create chances and get quality opportunities in front of the net.

“We have some speed on the wings, me as a finishing person up top. We are very able, we can switch it up, that makes it hard for the defense to hold us down,” said Max Busch, BLC junior.

Leading the attack is a true number nine in Max Busch.

The physical striker scores at an impressive rate, in 25 career games at Bethany, Busch has 44 goals.

“It brings us a lot of confidence even though I call him Timo Werner who’s not a goal scorer, we all have faith that he’ll score goals. That’s his thing, and I want to be in the midfield to link and help him score more goals and bring us glory,” said Phillips.

Busch is one of many international players on the Bethany roster, and each brings a different flavor of the beautiful game to the table.

“What makes us dangerous is the unity. We have all the different styles of play. We have people from different parts of Europe, South America, the Caribbean, myself I’m from Jamaica with the different styles of play. We’ll bring that together as a deadly mix,” said Phillips.

“Language, nationality, stuff like that, they’re barriers that need to be broken. We’re all the same, we’re individuals, but we tend to keep a good attitude about it. We’re having fun and respecting each other. That’s the best thing to do, respect each other no matter what,” said Hansson.

The Vikings open the season against Martin Luther College September first.

