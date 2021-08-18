Eagles soar into 2021 returning all starters

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) -After finishing as the Section 2AA runner-up from a year ago, the Maple River football team returns all starters from that roster.

“Our expectation is to go out every week and compete,” said Dusty Drager, Maple River head coach.

The Eagles are locked in for the upcoming season, and its a squad with a lot of potential after competing for a section championship in 2020.

Maple River’s experience starts up front, with a solid line that controls the tempo of the game.

“Strengths offensively, we have a pretty solid offensive line, we have a lot of returning starters, it’s our third year starting,” said Nolan Buckholtz, Maple River senior.

“Size and strength is going to be our bread and better,” said Drager.

The Eagles physicality will be put to the test early.

Maple River opens up the season against a tough Jackson County Central team that’s a perennial powerhouse in southern Minnesota.

“It’s the best thing we could have gotten. After such a rusty summer, we get to face what we’ll get later in the season. Jackson is one of those high caliber teams. We need to compete at their level to get to where we want to be at postseason,” said Boden Simon, Maple River senior.

Come playoff time, Section 2AA should be one of the more entertaining tournaments to keep an eye on.

“Blooming Prairie is new to our section, Waterville is coming back. Then you have the mainstays, St. Clair/Loyola’s, Medford’s had some strong teams and obviously Blue Earth. They have a great team and coaching staff, it should be a fun run of eight games to see where everyone is at, and then a fun three games come section time,” said Drager.

Maple River begins the new season Thursday September second.

