Groups come together to combat sex trafficking in southern Minnesota

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities and advocates are combating sex trafficking across the nation, including right here in southern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a recent study by local prosecutors found 34,000 online advertisements relating to sex trafficking in the Twin Cities alone.

Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Marc Chadderdon leads a task force to combat sex trafficking. He says it’s a problem everywhere.

“I have arrested more than 100 individuals who have been involved in prostitution or related crimes, and we did not have that before, mainly because we were not doing a lot of proactive investigations or stings that we had been doing,” Chadderdon said. “So they did not realize that those problems were there.”

According to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, more than half of those exploited were first trafficked as children around the age of 13. Traffickers often target homeless children.

WAYS TO REPORT SUSPECTED SEX AND/OR HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Call the National Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888

Text “HELP” to the Polaris Project’s BeFree text line at 233733

Call the Southwest Minnesota Crisis Center at 1-800-376-4311 or send a text message to their youth text line at 218-666-8336

Call the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 1-877-996-6222 or send an email to bca.tips@state.mn.us.

“When we approach these victims, it has to be a victim-based approach. We are not blaming them that they are involved in illegal activity and that we are going to arrest you, it is how can we help you,” Chadderdon said.

Some things people can do to help combat sex trafficking, if you come across someone who may be a victim, is contact the police, a safe harbor, the national hotline, or, if you can, provide safe shelter and resources.

“They’ll call the number and then they will act like a dispatch center, so then they will call us down here and say that they received a tip in Mankato or St. Peter that this might be going on, and then we investigate it,” Chadderdon said.

