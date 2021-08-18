JWP football opens 2021 season against Fillmore Central

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -We are just a couple of weeks away from the first high school football games of the season, and here in Janesville, the JWP Bulldogs are preparing for a week one match-up against Fillmore Central.

“It’s way better starting here in August compared to late September, October. The weather is way better, it’s a lot more fun,” said Karson Lindsay, JWP junior.

A young Bulldogs team gained valuable experience this past season.

“I think we definitely learned a lot more from the last two years, and the underclassmen, we can definitely help out,” said Jack Cahill, JWP junior.

Early on in practice, JWP is working on developing some of the younger talent with the help of the upperclassmen.

“We’re looking great, I love the energy. Everything is perfect,” said Jonathan Daschner, JWP senior.

“They seem to be learning fast. If young guys want to play, they’ll have to play hard to earn their spot. Just get them learning, all the plays, all of that, then we’ll work on fine-tuning it later,” said Austin Westphal, JWP senior.

There will be some bumps in the road this season with a young roster, but the Bulldogs hope that slowing down team’s offenses translates to wins.

“Defense, defense is going to be key. I believe defense wins games and that’s how we’re going to win,” said Daschner.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs showed flashes of big play potential this past season.

JWP’s section will look a bit different this year, the Bulldogs are back in Section 2A after spending the past two seasons up in Section 2AA.

The team’s first game of the season is set for Friday, September third.

