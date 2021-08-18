Your Photos
Local Med & Skin Clinic plans to expand

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local Med & Skin Clinic has plans for expansion.

Owner of Mankato Med & Skin Clinic Heidi Hermel, a nurse practitioner, opened the clinic a year and a half ago on Riverfront Drive.

It treats skin conditions and offers botox, fillers, micro-needling, laser hair removal as well laser treatment for acne, spider veins, warts and more.

Heidi quickly outgrew her space and now plans to open a larger clinic in North Mankato.

“I hopefully can bring on another injector or two and I am one of three places in the United States to bring on a new laser that offers a wide variety of lasers including tattoo removal, so I’m excited to be able to expand and continue to bring new and innovative treatments to Mankato,” said Hermel.

Groundbreaking for the Belgrade location is set for next month with hopes to move in by February 1st

