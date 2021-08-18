Your Photos
Martin County 4-H members excited to be at the fair this year

The feeling of having your hard work pay off is something that a lot of 4-H members had to miss out on last year due to the pandemic
Livestock is pictured at the Martin County Fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Fairmont, Minn.
Livestock is pictured at the Martin County Fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Fairmont, Minn.(KEYC Photo/Marissa Voss)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Martin County Fair is a really big opportunity for young 4-H members to come and show their animals.

All for a chance to punch their ticket to the Minnesota State Fair.

Young 4-H members like Elizabeth Engeman mark their calendars each year for fair week.

“It’s so much more fun to be at the fair because you can walk around when you have time. It is just so much fun.”

They put in hours of time, and dedication toward their 4-H projects to show people what they had worked for all year long.

“Throughout the year, the fair is just a snapshot of all the work and learning that our 4-H members have been completing,” said Kristie Gaalswyk-Pomerenke, a Martin County 4-H youth development educator from the University of Minnesota Extension.

#martin4h Do you know yet which project ribbon you will be taking into the Auction? If so, sign-up for the Auction: z.umn.edu/MC4HAuctionForm21 You can also sign-up in the 4-H Fair Office. #Martin4H

Posted by University of Minnesota Extension Martin County 4-H on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The feeling of having your hard work pay off is something that a lot of 4-H members had to miss out on last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was just so different, and it wasn’t as fun,” 4-H Ambassador Annie Schafer said.

Martin County 4-H, along with other 4-H pockets around the state, had to show their animals virtually last year.

“In order to show, we had to videotape the rabbits, which was a lot harder,” Engeman said.

“We still have the project learning happening, we still had the judging experiences. You didn’t get those moments of connection that you see here at the fair among the youth members,” Pomerenke said.

That made kids like Annie Schafer value the Martin County Fair that much more this year.

“I am so happy that it is back, I was scared that it wasn’t going to be, so it’s really nice to be here.”

The pressure is high and the spotlight is on these young 4-Hers, but that doesn’t get in the way of them enjoying this moment because they didn’t have it last year.

