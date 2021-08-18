Minnesota Troopers make life saving delivery

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State troopers made a critical blood delivery July 21, to save a mother’s life.

Jenapher Blair began bleeding excessively due to complications while giving birth to her daughter, Adalyn. The situation quickly became dire as doctors at Hutchinson Hospital did not have enough blood on hand.

Doctors made the urgent call to the American Red Cross who then contacted the state patrol.

With the clock ticking and the needed blood for the transfusion 80 miles away, five State Patrol troopers jumped into action, forming a relay between St. Paul and Hutchinson.

The first trooper rushed from the blood bank to a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter crew waiting at the St. Paul Downtown Airport.

The crew landed at Hutchinson Airport where the blood was handed off to troopers on the ground who delivered it to the hospital.

Doctors told Jenapher she would not have survived had the blood not arrived quickly.

“Everything was going so smoothly until it wasn’t so that’s the importance of having a good medical team, I want to thank you guys (Hutchinson Hospital Medical Team) so much and thank you to the state troopers if you guys weren’t there, if you didn’t receive that call who knows what would have happened in those extra couple minutes or if the helicopter wasn’t available...my kids have their mom, so thank you,” said Blair.

Troopers say it took about an hour to deliver the blood after the call was made.

“Our job is to get the blood to the location as fast as we possibly can. Many troopers are involved in this, I’ve done it myself when you have blood in a cooler in your front seat, and often if not ever know where or why it’s being transported. So today it’s just a deep, deep moment of pride for us to recognize the life saved,” said Minnesota State Trooper Chief Matt Langer.

Between 60 to 90 times a year, the Minnesota State Patrol are involved in “blood runs” throughout the state.

“It’s just incredible when we order blood we have no idea where it comes from we just need it in our hands right now so the fact all these pieces can work together is just incredible,” said Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Brandon Thiemann.

Jenapher says she’ll continue to share her story to advocate for donating blood. This comes as the American Red Cross reports a nationwide shortage.

To find blood donation locations near you visit

In addition, a Go-Fund-Me page has been started to assist in Jenapher and her family’s medical expenses.

