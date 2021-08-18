Partners for Housing opens commons space for shelter guests

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Partners for Housing has opened a commons space for shelter guests.

Union Street Place, formerly the St. Peter Motel, provides rooms for those experiencing homelessness for up to 90 days. The rooms are all equipped with beds, furniture, a bathroom, a microwave and a small refrigerator.

Until recently, Union Street Place had just one communal area with a kitchen and living room. Now, thanks to various donors and volunteers, guests can gather, dine and socialize in a second, newly renovated commons space.

“During COVID, we had to restrict people’s interactions just for the safety of guests and staff. So this area allows them to gather safely, as well as cook a healthy meal, something other than microwavable,” Partners for Housing Executive Director Jen Theneman said.

The area also provides a laundry room and computer.

Through a generous partnership with MEI – Total Elevator Solutions, MEI diverted a portion of its workforce to manage the construction project. Timeless Interiors and Bellisimo Paint and Coatings, both of Mankato, provided interior design and painting services. Rickway Carpet, of Mankato, donated the flooring materials.

Partners for Housing’s mission is to guide individuals and families toward housing stability.

Families seeking housing are encouraged to fill out an application. More information can be found at partnersforhousing.org.

