Southern Minnesota school districts begin making decisions on masks

By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With the school year approaching and no end in sight to the pandemic, area school districts find themselves debating whether to require masks for students and staff.

The Mankato and St. Peter School Boards opted to approve mask requirements for students to start the school year.

St. Peter’s mandate requirement will apply to K-12 students, while Mankato’s impacts students in K-8.

St. Peter School officials say their masking policy will be reevaluated when county transmission levels and school case levels drop below a certain point.

Kato Public Charter School is not requiring masks for students or staff.

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial announced on Facebook that it is not requiring masks for students or staff for the upcoming school year. However, they are requiring mask-wearing on all school buses.

”We also looked at school districts in the southern part of the United States, where school started a couple of weeks ago, trying to learn from their experience, [as] they’ve seen a lot of COVID cases in their schools. They have had to quarantine thousands of students, we really don’t want to be there. So, we wanted to err on the side of caution,” explained Bill Gronseth, superintendent of St. Peter Public Schools.

Gronseth adds that Nicollet County is currently in substantial community transmission. It would have to drop to ‘moderate’ transmission for the school board to consider students not masking indoors.

