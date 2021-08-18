Spending money in college; the dos and don’ts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - College students are starting to arrive back on campus for the year.

Which means, learning to budget financials as well as hitting the books.

“It’s been pretty tough, we are busy all the time. I pretty much have a schedule twenty four seven; studying, homework, trying to work and trying to get all of my social stuff in. I guess, I have just learned over time that making a schedule and planning stuff out, it definitely helps,” Rassmussen nursing student Kenze Coleman said.

This is the life of Rasmussen nursing student, Kenze Coleman, and she’s not the only one who has to juggle a busy schedule and worrying about financials.

“it’s definitely has come to a point where I have questioned what I am going to do for money.”

Coleman has stayed on top of her budget, which has helped ease the tension.

“I make sure to only spend a certain amount every week, especially with produce. I try not to buy produce in bulk it goes bad so fast. So, what I like to do is buy in bulk from Walmart or Aldi and just kind of live off of that,” Coleman said.

Which is something that Northwestern Mutual financial planner Justin Fenlon recommends all college students to do.

“I think budgeting is key, making sure you know what your fixed monthly expenses are. Also, what your discretionary spending on fun money is really important”.

Fenlon stresses the importance of finding other ways to make sure the monthly bills are covered.

“Income from a job, I think is fine. Then from there, backfill it with the students loans because again, student loans seem free right now. At some point, we are going to have to pay them back,” Fenlon said.

Being a full-time student and saving every penny is hard, but there are ways to get around it.

“Financial Aid office has a lot of people who are able to kind of give you a process to go through. They can show you the steps and you can also receive money through Financial Aid,” Coleman said.

“Cash flow management, again understanding what your fixed expenses are coming in every single month,” Fenlon said.

