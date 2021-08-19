Connecting Commerce invites community to Concerts on Commerce event
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Connecting Commerce Business Association is inviting community members to attend Concerts on Commerce.
The free event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, on the grounds of Ignition Fitness at 1960 Commerce Drive in North Mankato.
Organizers say there will be food trucks, music and family-friendly fun at the event.
Nate Boots & the High Horses will be the performing musical act.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Visit Connecting Commerce’s website or Facebook page for more information.
