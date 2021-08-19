Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Connecting Commerce invites community to Concerts on Commerce event

The 2021 Concerts on Commerce event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 26. In the...
The 2021 Concerts on Commerce event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 26. In the inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 2.(Facebook/Connecting Commerce Business Association)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Connecting Commerce Business Association is inviting community members to attend Concerts on Commerce.

The free event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, on the grounds of Ignition Fitness at 1960 Commerce Drive in North Mankato.

Connecting Commerce is pleased to bring you Concerts on Commerce! Mark your calendars, August 26th from 11am-1pm! Let...

Posted by Connecting Commerce on Saturday, July 3, 2021

Organizers say there will be food trucks, music and family-friendly fun at the event.

Nate Boots & the High Horses will be the performing musical act.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Visit Connecting Commerce’s website or Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
7-year-old girl dies in go-cart crash in northern Iowa
A Mankato teen faces first-degree murder charges following death of two-year-old
Mankato teen indicted on 1st-degree murder charges
Mankato students in kindergarten through eighth grade will begin the school year with a mask...
Mankato school board votes 5-2 to require masks for students K-8
Eagles wasted no time celebrating the new season.
Maple River starts fall season with midnight practice
Roxana Weeks, 8, and sister Farah, 4, stand with their family as students and parents gather...
Minnesota schools face contentions issues over face masks

Latest News

The City of North Mankato and Mankato Symphony Orchestra have partnered to present a...
MSO, North Mankato team up for Symphony on the Prairie performance
The Union Street Place shelter in St. Peter opened a new common space for shelter guests,...
Partners for Housing opens commons space for shelter guests
Livestock is pictured at the Martin County Fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Fairmont, Minn.
Martin County 4-H members excited to be at the fair this year
Pink and Blue Ribbon Foundation gala to be held at Kato Ballroom in Mankato, Minn.
Pink & Blue Ribbon Foundation Gala to help families facing infertility, infant loss