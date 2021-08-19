Your Photos
Fairmont Area Schools makes masks optional for upcoming school year

Fairmont Area High School is pictured Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont Area High School is pictured Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Fairmont, Minn.(KEYC Photo/Marissa Voss)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Fairmont Area Schools announced Tuesday evening that masks for students and staff are going to be optional regardless of vaccination status.

Individuals may voluntarily wear a face covering if they choose to.

They are still urging staff, students and visitors to follow social distancing protocols, screen test, properly disinfect and stay home they appear to be sick.

According to Fairmont Area Schools, students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 are asked to stay home for 10 days or until symptoms are no longer present.

They say a vaccination is also not required to attend FHS and anyone who has been in close contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine.

“We made a collective decision to head that direction, with the support of our school board and our administrative team. To declare that, that is our intent to start the school year. Clearly, this is a fluid situation and we are going to continue to monitor a variety of factors. To make sure that we are ultimately keeping the best interest of our student and staffing community at hand,” Fairmont Area Schools Superintendent Andy Traetow said.

According to Fairmont Area Schools, distance learning will not be an option for the 2021-22 school year.

