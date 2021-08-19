As immunocompromised get third shot, booster coming soon for public

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — For Rachel Butler, social distancing during the pandemic was serious business.

A student and cashier, she had to quit her job to protect her own health.

“I am immunocompromised. I had a liver transplant in 1994 due to Biliary atresia. So I have been on immunosuppression medication most of my life,” Butler said.

“Being immune-suppressed really forced us to really go to ground and isolate until the vaccine became available,” added Erica Fayre, Butler’s mother.

In March, they tracked down the first available vaccine they could find — in North Dakota, driving five hours each way twice.

But after learning Rachel qualified for another, they jumped on the opportunity and found it in Mankato.

“The data was pretty clear that most people in her position didn’t mount a strong enough response to really protect her with two shots,” Fayre recalled. “So when the word came down that the CDC had authorized it for people like Rachel, I called Walgreens.”

Experts stress that this third dose, for people who are immunocompromised, is not a booster. It’s considered part of their primary series, as research has shown that people with compromised immune systems, like Butler, are not getting an optimal response from the initial two doses.

“So that’s why the CDC has recommended a third dose. It is happening at a time that most of them received their primary series maybe six months ago, so it feels like booster timing, but going forward, if we have new people who are now immunocompromised starting their vaccine series, they’ll get dose one, then they’ll get dose two, then 28 days later, they’ll get dose three,” explained Dr. Melanie Swift, an occupational medicine specialist at the Mayo Clinic.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration unveiled its plan for getting booster shots to the general adult population, eight months after the second dose.

Swift says the booster isn’t given to achieve immunity, but as a reminder to the immune system as it wanes.

“A booster dose, like we get for tetanus, just means that over time, the vaccine worked, we responded to it, we’ve been protected. But to boost that immunity and to stay protected for the long haul, we would give a booster dose at some point in time. So it’s like a refresher coat of paint on your wall after it’s faded in the sunlight for years,” Swift described.

Rachel and Erica say after she got the third shot, they felt immediate relief that life can now start to look more like normal.

“I can start looking for work outside the home. I can go back to school. It gives me, I wouldn’t say like a glimmer of hope, it’s more of like, ‘Hey, this door is now opening,’” Butler said.

