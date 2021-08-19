Judge promises quick ruling on guns at Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Thursday promised a quick ruling on whether people with permits to carry firearms can bring their guns into the Minnesota State Fair, which opens in one week.

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus asked Judge Laura Nelson to issue a temporary injunction prohibiting the fair and the Ramsey County Sherriff’s Office from enforcing the fair’s ban on bringing guns onto the fairgrounds. Nelson said at the end of a hearing Thursday that she would rule as soon as possible, and before the fair begins next Thursday.

Attorney Scott Flaherty, who represents the gun owners, argued that the ban violates Minnesota statutes governing carry permits and the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. He said the question isn’t whether allowing guns onto the fairgrounds is good public policy, it’s whether the ban is legal.

But attorney Leah Janus, who represents the fair’s governing body, argued that fair officials have the authority under state law to impose rules they deem necessary to protect the health, safety and comfort of visitors. She also argued that a 2017 Court of Appeals decision that affirmed the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s ban on guns set a precedent that applies to the fair.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.