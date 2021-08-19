Your Photos
Judge promises quick ruling on guns at Minnesota State Fair

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds as the 12-day Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Thursday promised a quick ruling on whether people with permits to carry firearms can bring their guns into the Minnesota State Fair, which opens in one week.

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus asked Judge Laura Nelson to issue a temporary injunction prohibiting the fair and the Ramsey County Sherriff’s Office from enforcing the fair’s ban on bringing guns onto the fairgrounds. Nelson said at the end of a hearing Thursday that she would rule as soon as possible, and before the fair begins next Thursday.

Attorney Scott Flaherty, who represents the gun owners, argued that the ban violates Minnesota statutes governing carry permits and the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. He said the question isn’t whether allowing guns onto the fairgrounds is good public policy, it’s whether the ban is legal.

But attorney Leah Janus, who represents the fair’s governing body, argued that fair officials have the authority under state law to impose rules they deem necessary to protect the health, safety and comfort of visitors. She also argued that a 2017 Court of Appeals decision that affirmed the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s ban on guns set a precedent that applies to the fair.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

