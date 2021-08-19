Mankato Med & Skin Clinic outlines expansion plans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Med & Skin Clinic has plans for expansion.

Heidi Hermal, who owns Mankato Med & Skin Clinic and is also a nurse practitioner, opened the clinic a year and a half ago on Riverfront Drive.

The clinic treats skin conditions and offers Botox, fillers, micro-needling, laser hair removal, as well laser treatment for acne, spider veins, warts and more.

Heidi quickly outgrew her space and now plans to open a larger clinic in North Mankato.

“I hopefully can bring on another injector or two, and I am one of three places in the United States to bring on a new laser that offers a wide variety of lasers including tattoo removal, so I’m excited to be able to expand and continue to bring new and innovative treatments to Mankato,” said Hermel.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Belgrade Avenue location is set for next month, with hopes to move in by Feb. 1.

