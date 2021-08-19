Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Med & Skin Clinic outlines expansion plans

Mankato Med & Skin Clinic's office is pictured Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato Med & Skin Clinic's office is pictured Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC Photo/Bernadette Heier)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Med & Skin Clinic has plans for expansion.

Heidi Hermal, who owns Mankato Med & Skin Clinic and is also a nurse practitioner, opened the clinic a year and a half ago on Riverfront Drive.

The clinic treats skin conditions and offers Botox, fillers, micro-needling, laser hair removal, as well laser treatment for acne, spider veins, warts and more.

Heidi quickly outgrew her space and now plans to open a larger clinic in North Mankato.

It’s official! I have outgrown my space and am moving to a brand new location on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato....

Posted by Mankato Med & Skin Clinic on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

“I hopefully can bring on another injector or two, and I am one of three places in the United States to bring on a new laser that offers a wide variety of lasers including tattoo removal, so I’m excited to be able to expand and continue to bring new and innovative treatments to Mankato,” said Hermel.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Belgrade Avenue location is set for next month, with hopes to move in by Feb. 1.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
7-year-old girl dies in go-cart crash in northern Iowa
A Mankato teen faces first-degree murder charges following death of two-year-old
Mankato teen indicted on 1st-degree murder charges
Mankato students in kindergarten through eighth grade will begin the school year with a mask...
Mankato school board votes 5-2 to require masks for students K-8
Eagles wasted no time celebrating the new season.
Maple River starts fall season with midnight practice
Roxana Weeks, 8, and sister Farah, 4, stand with their family as students and parents gather...
Minnesota schools face contentions issues over face masks

Latest News

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed’s Powell: There’s no returning to pre-pandemic economy
Vending Machine
Madison Lake bait shop offers vending machine option for anglers
Madison Lake bait shop offers vending machine option for anglers
Plans underway to redevelop Landmark building with apartments, distillery, and event center.
Landmark Project to bring apartments, distillery, event center downtown