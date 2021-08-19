Minnesota unemployment hits 3.9%, lowest since March

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota gained more than 14,000 jobs in July, the largest gain since March.

The Mankato area has seen 6.7% employment growth over the past year, which is the second-biggest jump of any metropolitan area in the state.

Mining and logging saw the largest growth rate of any industry, adding 19.5% more employees since July 2020. Leisure and hospitality and trade and transportation made big gains statewide, too.

Today, Minnesota’s unemployment rate sits at 3.9%, while 5.4% of adults are unemployed nationwide.

