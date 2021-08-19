MSO, North Mankato invite public to free ‘Symphony on the Prairie’ performance

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is ramping up for its upcoming ‘Symphony on the Prairie’ performance.

The concert marks the first time the orchestra performs at Benson Park in Upper North Mankato as well as the group’s first event of their 71st season.

“More than anything I think this concert is a chance for our community and our orchestra to come together to celebrate our community and coming together,” said MSO Executive Director Bethal Balge.

The free event takes place September 11th from 6-7:30 p.m. The setlist includes memorable and popular tunes to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“Including patriotic pieces like ‘Stars and Stripes Forever, ‘The Star Spangled Banner ‘ and a moment in the middle for a chance to reflect with a moment of silence to honour the victims of 9/11,” said Balge.

North Mankato Council member Jim Whitlock says they are excited for the upcoming event, as the city aims to bring more tourism to the area.

“This is part of the community events that we’ve tried to develop in the city of North Mankato. We had some successful events here, we’ve had Party on the Prairie, Bluff Park’s jack o’ lantern night...but it’s’ kind of a whole new ball game here, we are in upper North Mankato on the north side of the park and this is going to bring a lot of attention to the park,” said Whitlock.

Whitlock says the city plans to host more music and events in the future

Joining the effort done by the group Connecting Commerce who also hosts and plans various activities, intending to boost Upper North Mankato’s visibility.

“The area here with the housing is starting to increase so it’s time that there is focus around here,” said Whitlock.

More information about future Mankato Symphony Orchestra performances is available on the orchestra’s website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.