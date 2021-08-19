MSO, North Mankato team up for Symphony on the Prairie performance

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato has teamed up with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra for an event called Symphony on the Prairie.

The free event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 on the north side of Benson Park in North Mankato.

The event will also be the first time MSO has performed at Benson Park, as well as being the first event of the orchestra’s 71st season.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event.

The setlist will also include some memorable and popular tunes to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and those who lost their lives. In addition, the orchestra plans to include a full 9/11 tribute during the performance.

“We are excited to welcome the Mankato Symphony and families to Benson Park to enjoy a beautiful concert,” North Mankato City Council Member Jim Whitlock said via a news release. “Bringing additional quality of life activities to Upper North Mankato has long been an aspiration of the City. Following the success of events such as Party on the Prairie, the Bluff Park Jack-O-Lantern Walk, and various Connecting Commerce events, we’re grateful for this opportunity with the Mankato Symphony to continue to bring this goal to fruition.”

“We were so thrilled to receive the invitation to perform in Benson Park. Everyone is excited to get out and perform again. The energy of an outdoor concert with a whole community behind you is something we haven’t experienced since before the pandemic.” MSO Executive Director Bethel Balge added. “We thank the City of North Mankato for this opportunity.”

More information about future Mankato Symphony Orchestra performances is available on the orchestra’s website.

