New Hampshire hermit secures housing for winter

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” is no longer homeless.

One of his supporters posted on social media that temporary housing has been secured for David Lidstone through the winter while he decides whether to rebuild his cabin or accept some other housing.

The location is being kept secret to protect Lidstone’s privacy, Jodie Gedeon wrote in a statement.

There has been an outpouring of support for Lidstone after he was evicted by a landowner and jailed before his cabin burned down.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

