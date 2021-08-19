Townball: Countdown to state tournament begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, 48 teams throughout Minnesota collide at the 2021 Waconia-Chaska-Hamburg State Amateur Baseball Tournament.

Six area teams are in the Class C field; New Ulm, St. Clair, Eagle Lake, Windom, Stark, and Hanska.

Now, following the regional drafts, rosters are locked and loaded for amateur baseball post-season.

“You can get some good pitchers that are still in the region that aren’t playing anymore, so it can really help you out in state especially if you do get to that last weekend, you’re playing like four games if you can make it to the championship, so it’s nice to have that extra depth on the team and just good baseball players that can help you out,” Eagle Lake’s Seth Guetter said.

Coming out of the Region 2C tournament are New Ulm, Stark and Hanska.

New Ulm earned a first round bye after claiming the region championship. The Brewers await the winner of the Delano Athletics and Spring Hill Chargers for a match up in Waconia at 7 p.m., next Saturday.

The Stark Longhorns fell to New Ulm twice in the tournament, but showed resilience to finish as the runner up. Stark gets Foley Sunday at 4:30 in Chaska.

Hanska will take on the Fergus Falls Hurricanes at 1:30, in Waconia, on Sunday.

The Eagle Lake Expos and St. Clair Wood Ducks earned bids with second and third place finishes in the Region 6C tournament.

Eagle Lake, seeded 12th in the tournament, edged Blue Earth, Gaylord and Waterville to advance to the region championship.

“Kind of on the lower end of the seeding wise, we just came into every game with the mindset of we’re just going to play the game. Baseball is baseball at the end of the day and we’re just going to go out and compete and hopefully co me out on top,” Eagle Lake’s Matthew Werk said.

The Expos face Cannon Falls in Chaska at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Winners of the loser’s bracket, St. Clair, will play Friday against the Young America Cardinals in Waconia.

The Wood Ducks were a top-three team in the region tournament, though fell sort 9-8 to Waseca to have to fight back for a state bid.

Finally, the Windom Pirates clinched State with a 1-0 win over Hadley in the Region 13C tournament.

They’ll face they Sobieski Skis in Waconia at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

