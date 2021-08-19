Your Photos
Winstock to enforce burning ban at this weekend’s festival

FILE — Country music artist Brad Paisley performs during the Winfest Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minn., in this June 15, 2016 file photo.(Facebook/Winstock Country Music Festival)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WINSTED, Minn. (KEYC) — Organizers of this year’s Winstock Country Music Festival have enacted a full burning ban this weekend in Winsted.

Organizers say while they know campfires are a big part of the experience, the decision was made for everyone’s safety during the ongoing drought.

IMPORTANT WINSTOCK UPDATES: Burning ban enacted for Winstock '21/Bag Policy reminder Aug. 17, 2021 - Due to the ongoing...

Posted by Winstock Country Music Festival on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Anyone who violates the burning ban could be forced to forfeit their campsite.

The country music festival will be taking place Friday and Saturday and feature headliners Luke Combs and Sam Hunt.

🚨 Reminder: Everyone traveling through Howard Lake on your way to Winstock. The bridge on CO RD 6 (10th Ave) just north...

Posted by Winstock Country Music Festival on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

