Winstock to enforce burning ban at this weekend’s festival
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WINSTED, Minn. (KEYC) — Organizers of this year’s Winstock Country Music Festival have enacted a full burning ban this weekend in Winsted.
Organizers say while they know campfires are a big part of the experience, the decision was made for everyone’s safety during the ongoing drought.
Anyone who violates the burning ban could be forced to forfeit their campsite.
The country music festival will be taking place Friday and Saturday and feature headliners Luke Combs and Sam Hunt.
