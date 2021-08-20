Bethany Lutheran College graduate appears on season two of LEGO Masters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Caleb Schilling, a recent graduate of Bethany Lutheran College, is getting a lot of attention lately for something that you may not expect.

“Jacob and I this one time, I think we were walking to our house from the park. We had been playing Frisbee today and a car drives by us, slams on the breaks and reverses. He looks out the window and says ‘you guys were on LEGO Masters’ and we were like ‘that’s us’,” Schilling said.

Caleb and his twin brother Jacob have always had a love for building and creating with LEGOS.

“Jacob and I are one and a half years old in this picture. Playing with at least some introductory LEGO product. It just has always been there,” Schilling said.

That passion and desire landed the duo on the second season of FOX’s LEGO Masters.

The show features 12 pairs of LEGO enthusiasts going head-to-head to make unique LEGO creations.

“Took place in Atlanta and we found ourselves on the set of LEGO Masters, which is hard to put that into words, what that feeling is like, being in that space,” Schilling said.

Some of their projects include floating islands and a miniature parade float.

Schilling is finding that he is becoming just more than that guy on a national television show.

“Kids love to see what my brother and I are building on the show and are inspired by that. That is a really, really cool position to be in because I think of all the great builders who inspired my brother and I when we were young. Now that’s our place,” Schilling said.

Jacob and Caleb have survived through the first five episodes, which is an impressive feat in itself.

One thing is for certain, Bethany Lutheran College, the city of Mankato and the Midwest are all rooting for Jacob and Caleb to make it to the end, as well as put their mark on the LEGO industry.

