Greyhounds boast seasoned roster ahead of 2021 campaign

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Cathedral football program brings experience into the 2021 season, as the Greyhounds return their entire defensive line.

“Our defensive coach Jesse Nosbush mentioned the other day, this is the first time that he has had the whole defensive line return. He’s always had to work with some new guys every year. So, obviously those guys upfront defensively is a big part,” NUC Head Coach, Denny Lux said.

The Greyhounds also return two, senior captain defensive ends who excel at living in the backfield.

“Whenever anyone on our team makes a big play, that’s gets everyone excited for them. Momentum swings our way then and once we can get the offense rolling, we’re kind of unstoppable,” Greyhounds senior tackle, David Wilfahrt Jr. said.

On the other side of the ball, eight starters return to an offense centered around the run game that relies on a physical, bruising style of play to wear teams down over four quarters.

“They’ve got experience of what it’s like to win and that’s your goal every year to win as many games as possible,” Wilfahrt added.

“We just feel, with high school with the limited time you have to practice, especially in Minnesota and what the weather is like later on in the playoffs, teams that can consistently run the ball typically are the ones that end up at U.S. Bank,” Lux said.

In this year’s eight-game schedule, the Greyhounds will face three new opponents beginning with the season opener at Yellow Medicine East.

“Some of the things that we do on defense, we feel that with our misdirection and deception we can maybe have a little bit of an advantage with those new teams. Granite Falls, YME, has had a lot of good football teams. They’ve got some championships out there and it’ll be a good first game both ways,” Lux said on the 2021 regular-season schedule.

27-year head coach, Lux, is no stranger to coming up with a winning game plan, but the positive results don’t end on the field.

“Denny is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He’s really impacted me, because I’ve become a better person by focusing in school more and getting prepared for life after school with college and jobs. And, not to disgrace people that are your superiors or people close to you; don’t treat them wrong,” Wilfahrt said.

Lux now leads a team that finished 2020 on a high note.

The Greyhounds were undefeated in post-season play before competition came to an abrupt close due to COVID-19.

“It’s not often you get to end the season on a win and we did last year. Those last two playoff games really put the pressure on the defense and executed in the fourth quarter when it mattered, so it’s good having that confidence to carry over to this year,” NUC’s senior quarterback, Sam Knowles said.

“It’s going to be tough every time we step on the field, we’re going to bring it every night and just do the best we can,” Greyhounds senior defensive back, Isaiah Rieser said.

“Of course we want a state championship, that’d be the best thing, but ending on a win no matter what is a good thing. If you end on a loss, you better have fought hard for it,” senior defensive end, Luke Mages added.

We’re about two weeks away from New Ulm Cathedral’s regular-season debut.

