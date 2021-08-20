Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hwy. 14 & Riverfront interchange to re-open

Dry weather has helped construction crews get ahead of schedule on the Riverfront and Highway...
Dry weather has helped construction crews get ahead of schedule on the Riverfront and Highway 14 project. This photo was taken in mid June.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Good news for drivers in the Mankato area: the interchange at Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive is set to re-open by the end of the day.

The interchange closed back on May 3 to construct the two tear drop roundabouts that connect with the on and off ramps of the highway.

Officials say the $2 million project will help improve traffic flow.

Drivers are advised to use caution through the roundabouts while drivers adjust to the new intersection controls.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
FILE — Four people were injured in a crash in Mankato Wednesday morning.
4 injured in attempt to evade Mankato Public Safety officers
FILE — Approximately 26,500 turkeys were killed in a barn fire near the city of Morton early...
Over 26,000 young turkeys killed in barn fire
FILE — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has imposed water restrictions for much of...
State imposes water restrictions as drought worsens
The 2021 WCH State Amateur Baseball Tournament is around the corner.
Townball: Countdown to state tournament begins

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 10 PM Weather
27-year head coach, Denny Lux, is no stranger to coming up with a winning game plan, but the...
Greyhounds boast seasoned roster ahead of 2021 campaign
Greyhounds boast seasoned roster ahead of 2021 campaign
Edward inch
Minnesota State Mankato welcomes a new year and a new president