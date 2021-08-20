Hwy. 14 & Riverfront interchange to re-open

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Good news for drivers in the Mankato area: the interchange at Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive is set to re-open by the end of the day.

The interchange closed back on May 3 to construct the two tear drop roundabouts that connect with the on and off ramps of the highway.

Officials say the $2 million project will help improve traffic flow.

Drivers are advised to use caution through the roundabouts while drivers adjust to the new intersection controls.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.