Hwy. 14 & Riverfront interchange to re-open
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Good news for drivers in the Mankato area: the interchange at Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive is set to re-open by the end of the day.
The interchange closed back on May 3 to construct the two tear drop roundabouts that connect with the on and off ramps of the highway.
Officials say the $2 million project will help improve traffic flow.
Drivers are advised to use caution through the roundabouts while drivers adjust to the new intersection controls.
