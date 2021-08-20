Your Photos
Mankato team prepares for 200 mile run

Locals and others from Minnesota are gearing up for a 200 mile Ragnar Road
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ragnar Road is an around 200 mile run that starts near the University of Minnesota and ends in Duluth. Teams sign up for the run and split up the miles among the runners. Team Red White and Blue Mankato has a team named “Straight Outta Kato” which some people from Mankato and others from around the state. Team Red White and Blue Mankato aims to help connect veterans through social and physical activities.

“I can’t think of a better way to support our veterans then to mix something that we are all so passionate about with this team of 6 with running and really doing it to help our local veterans,” founder of team RWB Mankato Will Brueske said. “So not only running the race and finishing but also doing it for such a great cause to help veterans.”

Funds for the race are being raised online and will continue to stay open, the runners take their start at 9:30 Friday morning.

