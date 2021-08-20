Mankato West girls’ soccer preps for upcoming season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West girls soccer team is no stranger to the state tournament.

In three of the past five seasons, the Scarlets advanced to the Class A tourney.

That’s the goal once again for a squad littered with experience.

”It feels really good to be back, especially after having a wonky season because of COVID last year. It feels good to be back and playing with everyone in a normal setting,” said Aubrey Bahl, Mankato West senior midfielder.

Experience is key for a Scarlets team hoping to win a section championship for the first time since 2018.

“A lot of upperclassmen have played on the same team since we were little. You can tell we have a lot of chemistry because we’re all friends off of the field,” said Annelise Winch, Mankato West senior forward.

Last year, the Scarlets averaged almost three goals a game thanks to an attack that’s predicated on unselfish play making it easy for a talented and deep group of forwards to find the back of the net.

“It does take a lot of work to perform at that high level, and I really think when we come out on the field as one, making sure everyone gets touches on the ball, that helps us score goals and win games,” said Kate Hinz, Mankato West junior midfielder.

All those opportunities are a product of dominating possession and wearing defenses down over the course of a game.

“Our team is just super creative on the ball. Taking the time to slow down and play our game that we know how to play leads to a lot of success,” said Jenna Nordly, Mankato West senior defender.

After not having the opportunity to compete for a state tournament berth last year, that competition is back in 2021 providing plenty of motivation for all teams.

“State tournament is super fun, and it’s been a goal of ours to get back there. We’ve had a really successful program throughout the years. I’m excited to be competing for that this season,” said Elise Rykhus, Mankato West senior forward.

“I think that if we put all the key pieces together, it’ll be a really good season,” said Alaina Spaude, Mankato West midfielder.

Mankato West starts the 2021 campaign at Waseca on August 31st.

