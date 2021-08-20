Your Photos
MAPS prepares for students’ return amid new COVID-19 surge

By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota has returned to its highest COVID-19 case counts since December.

Eric Weller, Health Coordinator at South Central College, stated, “Our numbers are ticking up. There is no doubt about that. Every day, they seem to be going up a little bit more. There may be a drop, but overall, the trend has definitely been up.”

The Minnesota Department of Health said the regional positivity rate has multiplied tenfold in less than two months, jumping from 0.8% to 8.3%.

MDH says the delta variant accounts for the majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state, with most infections occurring in unvaccinated people.

Weller explained, “This is a different virus than it was 12 or 18 months ago, and so that really does concern us. Also, it’s much more easily passed on, and so that’s why we’re looking for people to take precautions. Out of the hospitalizations across the country, CDC reports that 95% plus of the people that are in hospitals today are unvaccinated.”

“The delta variant is twice as much if not a little bit more infectious and does carry a little bit more of a wallop when a person does get sick with it,” added Scott Hogan, Facilities Director of Mankato Area Public Schools.

Mankato Area Public Schools is closely monitoring the surge as students prepare to return to school.

Hogan mentioned, “We’re most certainly concerned with their health and we want to try and keep them as healthy and safe as possible during their day here at the district.”

Experts encourage people to mitigate the spread of the virus by taking safety precautions.

Weller stated, “Wear masks, follow the CDC and MDH’s recommendations and really, get vaccinated.”

