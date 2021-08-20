Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan resigns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan announced her resignation Thursday evening.

Carnahan faced criticism in recent weeks from members of her own party following the arrest of Anton “Anthony” Lazzaro, who is facing 10 federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts. Carnahan was known to have close personal ties with Lazarro, with the twp even previously hosting a podcast together.

Furthermore, Carnahan has been called out this week by former top GOP members, who accused Carnahan of running a “morally bankrupt” operation that’s rife with verbal abuse, intimidation and sexual harassment.

In her resignation statement, Carnahan said she had no knowledge of these claims and that she is “confident a full investigation will uncover the facts and prove my innocence.”

The wife of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn acknowledged in her resignation statement Thursday evening that it was in the best interest of the GOP Party that she step down, in addition to her own mental health.

Thanks everyone for an amazing past four years! We've done much to build our party to where it is today and I'm proud of what we've accomplished. Remember, love always wins over hate, and I can't wait to share what is next up in my career. Stay tuned!



Love to all 🍾💛 https://t.co/LBHrFV4LfF — Jennifer Carnahan Hagedorn (@jkcarnah) August 20, 2021

