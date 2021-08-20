Your Photos
Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan resigns

FILE - In This July 19, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota...
FILE - In This July 19, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, poses for a photo in St. Louis Park, Minn. The embattled chair of the Minnesota Republican Party has asked other state party leaders to hold a vote of confidence on her continued leadership amid the uproar over the indictment of a major GOP donor and a College Republican chapter leader on sex trafficking charges. In a letter Monday Aug. 16, 2021, to party activists, Carnahan said she wants the vote held soon.(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan announced her resignation Thursday evening.

Carnahan faced criticism in recent weeks from members of her own party following the arrest of Anton “Anthony” Lazzaro, who is facing 10 federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts. Carnahan was known to have close personal ties with Lazarro, with the twp even previously hosting a podcast together.

Furthermore, Carnahan has been called out this week by former top GOP members, who accused Carnahan of running a “morally bankrupt” operation that’s rife with verbal abuse, intimidation and sexual harassment.

In her resignation statement, Carnahan said she had no knowledge of these claims and that she is “confident a full investigation will uncover the facts and prove my innocence.”

The wife of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn acknowledged in her resignation statement Thursday evening that it was in the best interest of the GOP Party that she step down, in addition to her own mental health.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

