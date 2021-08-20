Minnesota State Mankato welcomes a new year and a new president

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato students are moving into the dorms, filled with excitement of a new year and new opportunities.

MSU’s new president is also eager to get the year underway.

“The beginning of the year is the time of promise and the time of aspiration and hope,” MNSU president Dr. Edward Inch said. “If we allow ourselves to take in the conversation, the energy and to listen you get the rhythm of the place sort of the vibe that comes out.”

Dr. Inch was named the school’s 13th president back in March. He comes from a background of education, most recently as provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University.

He comes from a family of educators. His parents were teachers.

“I think my mom and dad would be proud of me and I think that because I think I can do the work that I learned from them is so important in our ability to make this world a better place,” Inch said.

Dr. Inch reflects on his life growing up and the similarities he sees here today.

“Strong community ties, strong relationships between the educational institution and the local businesses and government and I think it is a place that has the potential that allows us to elevate our students and help them to achieve their goals,” Inch said.

He says he’s looking to listen and take note of what is needed most around campus.

Inch has asked his faculty to focus on five areas including enrollment, creating a positive environment for students and for health and well being for students.

“I think this is a uniquely stressed group of students not at the least of which are the students that are moving in today are the ones that did not have a senior year together, in classrooms and there is concerns that there is learning loss,” Inch said.

