New Mavericks make Minnesota State University, Mankato their home on move-in day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Thousands of excited students unpacked their belongings in their dorm rooms to embark on the college experience Thursday.

Especially since a lot of them actually get to have that situation, since many freshmen last year had to be online due to the pandemic, which is still having some lingering effects on Minnesota State University, Mankato and colleges across the state.

The Minnesota State System says they will require certain students to be either vaccinated or test negatively regularly for COVID-19.

Effective Monday, August 9, all students, employees, visitors, contractors and vendors of Minnesota State Mankato are... Posted by Minnesota State University, Mankato on Friday, August 6, 2021

According to MSU students, that hasn’t gotten in the way of their happiness to be a college student.

”I literally packed the car way too early. I was just ready to move down here,” exclaimed Megan Tobias, an incoming MSU Mankato student. “One of my friends actually moved down here yesterday, and she has been sending me videos. It is just making me more excited, I was like jumping around my room yesterday just getting so excited to move in.”

Schools in the Minnesota State System, which include MSU and South Central College, say they are encouraged to implement the new requirements as soon as possible.

The requirements must be put in place by Oct. 4.

