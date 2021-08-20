Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Mavericks make Minnesota State University, Mankato their home on move-in day

By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Thousands of excited students unpacked their belongings in their dorm rooms to embark on the college experience Thursday.

Especially since a lot of them actually get to have that situation, since many freshmen last year had to be online due to the pandemic, which is still having some lingering effects on Minnesota State University, Mankato and colleges across the state.

The Minnesota State System says they will require certain students to be either vaccinated or test negatively regularly for COVID-19.

Effective Monday, August 9, all students, employees, visitors, contractors and vendors of Minnesota State Mankato are...

Posted by Minnesota State University, Mankato on Friday, August 6, 2021

According to MSU students, that hasn’t gotten in the way of their happiness to be a college student.

”I literally packed the car way too early. I was just ready to move down here,” exclaimed Megan Tobias, an incoming MSU Mankato student. “One of my friends actually moved down here yesterday, and she has been sending me videos. It is just making me more excited, I was like jumping around my room yesterday just getting so excited to move in.”

Schools in the Minnesota State System, which include MSU and South Central College, say they are encouraged to implement the new requirements as soon as possible.

The requirements must be put in place by Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Four people were injured in a crash in Mankato Wednesday morning.
4 injured in attempt to evade Mankato Public Safety officers
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
FILE — Approximately 26,500 turkeys were killed in a barn fire near the city of Morton early...
Over 26,000 young turkeys killed in barn fire
Ariana Valinte, 5, left, puts on a mask as she enters the campus for the first day of school...
Southern Minnesota school districts begin making decisions on masks

Latest News

Mankato West girls’ soccer preps for upcoming season
New Mavericks make Minnesota State University, Mankato their home on move-in day
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
The City of North Mankato and Mankato Symphony Orchestra have partnered to present a...
MSO, North Mankato team up for Symphony on the Prairie performance