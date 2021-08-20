Your Photos
Pick of the litter: Karma

This week’s pick of the litter from BENCHS is Karma
Karma
Karma(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Karma is a loving dog that enjoys treats and playtime.

She’s is looking for a home that is full of love and enjoys time together. Karma had puppies recently that have all been adopted and she is now looking for love.

If you or someone you know would be a good fit for Karma please contact BENCHS,

