Pick of the litter: Karma
This week’s pick of the litter from BENCHS is Karma
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Karma is a loving dog that enjoys treats and playtime.
She’s is looking for a home that is full of love and enjoys time together. Karma had puppies recently that have all been adopted and she is now looking for love.
If you or someone you know would be a good fit for Karma please contact BENCHS,
