Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose...
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.(Source: CNN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.

The Times’ sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

The agency updated its emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna last week to allow for third doses for some immunocompromised people.

The FDA denied a request from the Times for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
FILE — Four people were injured in a crash in Mankato Wednesday morning.
4 injured in attempt to evade Mankato Public Safety officers
Dry weather has helped construction crews get ahead of schedule on the Riverfront and Highway...
Hwy. 14 & Riverfront interchange re-opens
FILE — Approximately 26,500 turkeys were killed in a barn fire near the city of Morton early...
Over 26,000 young turkeys killed in barn fire
FILE — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has imposed water restrictions for much of...
State imposes water restrictions as drought worsens

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
soldier
As US leaves Afghanistan a reminder that help can be found for service members