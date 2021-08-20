As US leaves Afghanistan a reminder that help can be found for service members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Service members coming home from Afghanistan and other tours may be experiencing feelings of PTSD, loneliness and other mental challenges if not physical.

And the recent takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban may also reopen emotional wounds of veterans who have been home for a long time.

In areas like Mankato there are services to help veterans get re acclimated both physically and socially to life at home services include Minnesota State Mankato veterans services and through Mankato VA Clinic.

State representative Luke Fredrick says that one of the biggest challenges he has heard about is awareness and getting the word out to what groups are in the area.

”Sometimes it will be one tour overseas sometimes it will be a whole handful of them,” Fredrick said. “Being able to provide a space where they can feel comfortable and relaxed and welcoming I think that can be incredibly helpful.”

Fredrick says that he is working with local services to help veterans get the help they need when they get home.

He’s also open to feedback from the public.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.