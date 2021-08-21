Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office holds annual Youth Fishing Event

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office held their annual Youth Fishing Event Friday at Madison Lake.

This is the third year the event has taken place.

Each of the kids got to take home the fishing reel they got at the lake.

Captain Paul Barta said the event was started to help the sheriff’s office engage with the community.

”We want to build those connections and foster those relationships with the community especially with the kids. Let them know that we’re someone they can trust and come to for help and things like that, too,” Barta said.

The sheriff’s office said they plan to continue to hold these events every summer.

