GFW sets out to fulfill purpose beyond gridiron

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the years, the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds football program has found its purpose on and off the field.

“Our purpose is to develop relationships and have a positive impact on others. If we can’t do that, then we don’t add anything. If we’re putting too much in the playbook and not enough time developing relationships, we take it out of the playbook,” head Thunderbirds football coach, Pat Hentges said.

“It helps us realize who we are, what type of people we are, instead of just doing football all the time it helps us realize that there’s more important stuff than just football. It also helps bring fans into the games, the community sees what we’re doing and they want to come watch and see what we can do on the field too,” GFW’s senior quarterback and safety, Brody Hentges said.

The Thunderbirds have instilled a culture that attracts student-athletes for more reasons than the Friday night lights.

“At first I didn’t really like football, I kind of had a hate for it but then I joined because my friends pushed me to and really thanks to these coaches and these teammates, they’ve really pushed me to love the sport and I love it. You create a family here. It changed my whole perspective on the sport and it pushed me to be a better person outside of the field,” GFW’s senior center and defensive tackle, Jesus Munoz said.

“GFW football really struggled for several years there and these kids have just said enough and they put in the work in the off season, definitely put in the work here now in the preseason,” Pat Hentges added.

It’s all about quality over quantity for the T-Birds. Numbers are on the low end for roster spots this season, though the current group is eager to take on new positions.

“If I go back say even ten years ago when I was coaching, I’d probably be really worried about ‘Geez, we’ve only got this many guys out. I don’t look at it that way anymore, we’ve got these guys and we look at it as I really feel sorry for people that aren’t here and aren’t able to experience what these guys can do for them and also what they can do for the team. So, our guys really take pride and we’ve got guys that are learning three positions and that’s just on offense. It gives us a lot more depth, they take it as a challenge, they want to earn that, they want to set a standard that the next group coming up can try to live up to as well,” coach Hentges said.

That next group is already up and will join a group of 12 upperclassmen.

“A lot of guys are going to see the varsity field for the first time this year, starting anyways, and it’s a new experience for them for sure,” Brody Hentges said.

The T-Birds enter the 2021 season with a newfound speed and ten seniors leading the effort to return to the state tournament.

Despite not having a state tournament in 2020, the squad put up numbers in the Section 2A postseason; outscoring opponents 102-33.

“Our speed should be able to help get off the ball quickly, hit the guys fast, surprise them and all that stuff. Hopefully it’s a challenge to them. We’ll try our best to be as fast, but also as strong as possible. Like coach always says, the lowest man wins, just run your feet, block and do your job,” Munoz said.

It all begins in two weeks when GFW hosts Mayer Lutheran at 7 p.m.

